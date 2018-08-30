Jordyn Woods Strips Down for 'Print Is Dead' Photo Shoot

Jordyn Woods is baring her body for a new photo shoot in the first issue of Print is Dead.

The 20-year-old influencer was photographed by Print is Dead founder Amber Asaly for the shoot. She also shot the campaign for Jordyn‘s new activewear line Secndnture.

Jordyn‘s best friends Kylie Jenner and Jaden Smith stepped out to support her at the launch of the activewear collection earlier this week. Go see the photos!

You can pick up a copy of the magazine’s first issue right now for just $5 at AmberAsaly.com.