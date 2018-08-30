Josh Brolin's Daughter Eden is Engaged: 'My Little Girl’s Getting Married'

Josh Brolin is one proud dad!

The 50-year-old actor announced on Instagram on Thursday (August 30) that his 24-year-old daughter Eden is getting married to actor Cameron Crosby.

“He called me, sad that he couldn’t be there in person. He sweetly stuttered through his first sentences ‘I love your daughter. I really love your daughter’ as it started to dawn on me what was happening,” Josh captioned a photo of Eden and Cameron kissing. “This was that moment and images of my little girl raced behind my eyes in rapid succession: her being born, catching her cutting her own hair in the barn in Prescott, walking to school in Templeton, her graduation speech, when she dyed her hair red, when Cody saved her life, fishing on the half day boat when she was telling all the big dudes to just throw up and that they would then feel better.”

Eden is Josh‘s daughter from his first marriage Alice Adair.

Josh continued: “My little girl’s getting married, asked by a guy whom I adore. Imagine that? A guy who I have a strong feeling will look after her best interests, keep her heart safe,” he added. “Congratulations, you two. I couldn’t be more proud, more moved, or more relieved. Congratulations!!!! @edenbrolin& @cameroncrosby9 ❤️❤️❤️💪🙏 #daddyslittlegirl #maturity#realisasrealdoes #respectfulfiancee.”

