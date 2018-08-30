Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Hold Hands After Night Out

Justin Bieber gives the thumbs up to the onlookers as he and Hailey Baldwin leave their dinner date on Wednesday (August 29) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 24-year-old entertainer and 21-year-old model dined out at Mastro’s before heading to their ride. Earlier in the evening, the engaged couple were seen leaving their church together.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailey Baldwin

The couple became engaged earlier in the summer, but haven’t publicly spoken about a wedding date just yet.

Check out all the photos from Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s date night in the gallery below…