Thu, 30 August 2018 at 9:05 am

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Hold Hands After Night Out

Justin Bieber gives the thumbs up to the onlookers as he and Hailey Baldwin leave their dinner date on Wednesday (August 29) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 24-year-old entertainer and 21-year-old model dined out at Mastro’s before heading to their ride. Earlier in the evening, the engaged couple were seen leaving their church together.

The couple became engaged earlier in the summer, but haven’t publicly spoken about a wedding date just yet.

Posted to: Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber

