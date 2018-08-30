Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Make One Colorful Couple in Beverly Hills!

Hailey Baldwin flashes a smile as she and fiancee Justin Bieber head to a doctor’s appointment on Thursday afternoon (August 30) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 21-year-old model looked cool in a green denim jacket, matching skirt, and white sneakers while the 24-year-old singer rocked a bright colorful Hawaiian shirt and ripped jean shorts for their afternoon outing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

The night before, the engaged couple was spotted holding hands during a date night!

10+ pictures inside of the couple out and about in Beverly Hills…