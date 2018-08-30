Kanye West Shares Text Exchange with Caitlyn Jenner Amid Her Feud with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West shared a text screen grab of a conversation he had with Caitlyn Jenner, amid Caitlyn‘s ongoing feud with his wife Kim Kardashian and the whole Kardashian family.

“Sophia [Hutchins] loved the first set of looks your team left and went all yeezy for her travel outfit today! We love your looks!! Thanks again,” Caitlyn texted to Kanye, along with a photo of Sophia, Caitlyn‘s rumored girlfriend, in her Yeezy look.

Kanye responded, “So awesome. Your welcome.” You can see the text exchange on Kanye‘s Twitter.

Kim and Caitlyn have been in a feud for a long time, and Caitlyn‘s relationship with the Kardashians has been strained for some time since her split from Kris Jenner.