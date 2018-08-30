Kanye West: 'XTCY' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Kanye West just dropped his newest single, “XTCY,” which you can listen to right here!

The 41-year-old ye rapper originally dropped the track earlier in August via DJ Clark Kent by sending him a WeTransfer link during a studio session. As of Thursday (August 30), the song is now available on streaming services.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kanye West

“You got sick thoughts? I got more of ‘em / You got a sister-in-law you’d smash? I got four of ‘em,” he raps.

The cover art is an illustrated version of Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday party picture featuring all of the Kardashian sisters putting up their middle fingers.

Listen to “XTCY,” and read the lyrics, below!