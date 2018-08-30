Top Stories
Ed Sheeran Double Dates with Longtime Friend Courteney Cox

Ed Sheeran Double Dates with Longtime Friend Courteney Cox

21 Acts Revealed for 'America's Got Talent' 2018 Semi-Finals!

21 Acts Revealed for 'America's Got Talent' 2018 Semi-Finals!

Halle Berry Reacts to Prince Harry's Poster of Her That He Had Hanging Up in His School Dorm Room

Halle Berry Reacts to Prince Harry's Poster of Her That He Had Hanging Up in His School Dorm Room

Shonda Rhimes' Daughter Is Making Bank for Her Small Role on 'Scandal'

Shonda Rhimes' Daughter Is Making Bank for Her Small Role on 'Scandal'

Thu, 30 August 2018 at 1:21 am

Kanye West: 'XTCY' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Kanye West: 'XTCY' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Kanye West just dropped his newest single, “XTCY,” which you can listen to right here!

The 41-year-old ye rapper originally dropped the track earlier in August via DJ Clark Kent by sending him a WeTransfer link during a studio session. As of Thursday (August 30), the song is now available on streaming services.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kanye West

“You got sick thoughts? I got more of ‘em / You got a sister-in-law you’d smash? I got four of ‘em,” he raps.

The cover art is an illustrated version of Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday party picture featuring all of the Kardashian sisters putting up their middle fingers.

Listen to “XTCY,” and read the lyrics, below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Kanye West, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Taylor Hicks is responding to Katharine McPhee's American Idol runner-up joke - TMZ
  • Watch the new Riverdale season three trailer! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bethenny Frankel & Carole Radziwill's feud took a nasty turn during the RHONY reunion - TooFab
  • This Friends character might be inspiration for Balenciaga's latest collection - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the scoop on Nick Jonas' upcoming role - Just Jared Jr