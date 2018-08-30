Katharine McPhee Jokes She's Shipping David Foster's Daughters Off to Switzerland

Katharine McPhee is quickly becoming one of the funniest stars on social media and she is joking about her future role as step-mother in her latest viral comments.

The 34-year-old actress and singer posted a photo from her Canadian vacation with fiance David Foster and his daughter Erin Foster left a comment on the post.

Someone replied to Erin and said, “How awkward is it when your Dad has a younger wife than you are.” She replied and said, “I’ve started saying I’m 31, so now she’s 3 years older than me. I’m a problem solver.”

Katharine quoted a line from The Parent Trap in her reply and said, “Stop blowing my age cover! The day we say I do, I’m shipping you and your sister off to Switzerland.”

Erin, 36, and her sister Sara Foster, 37, are the stars of VH1′s hilarious show Barely Famous. She responded and said, “Omg you’re gonna parent trap us!!! I knew it.”

Earlier this week, Erin commented on one of Kat‘s posts and said, “FEELS LIKE I COULD HAVE BEEN INVITED ON THIS BEAUTIFUL TRIP.”

Kat hilariously responded and said, “mommy and daddy need alone time.”