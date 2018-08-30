Kylie Jenner & Jaden Smith Attend Launch of Jordyn Woods' SECNDNTURE Line!

Kylie Jenner and Jaden Smith are showing their support!

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star and the 20-year-old Syre entertainer were both in attendance at the launch of Jordyn Woods‘ debut activewear label SECNDNTURE at a private estate on Wednesday (August 30) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The workout-themed poolside soiree saw many stars coming out to support Jordyn, including Sami Miro, Chantel Jeffries, Draya Michele, Anastasia Karanikolaou (aka StassieBaby), Amber Asaly, her mother Elizabeth Woods and little sister Jordie Woods.

Jaden surprised Jordyn in the middle of the event by photobombing her and Kylie in the event Photo Booth!

Guests enjoyed a yoga class lead by Jordyn followed by a luncheon of her favorite healthy delectables including spicy ahi tuna tartar, salad with grilled salmon and za’tar and lemon grilled chicken breast. They left with their favorite size-inclusive styles from the bold, street-style activewear line.