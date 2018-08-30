Lady Gaga Makes the Most Epic Arrival to Venice
Lady Gaga is arriving in style for her time at the 2018 Venice Film Festival, and we’re loving these photos!
The 32-year-old entertainer and A Star is Born actress sat on the side of a water taxi as it drove her to the festival grounds on Wednesday (August 30) in Venice, Italy.
A Star Is Born will have its world premiere tomorrow, with actor/director Bradley Cooper also expected in attendance. Gaga and Bradley co-star in the movie, which is set for release on October 5.
Check out all the fun photos in the gallery…