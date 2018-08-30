Lady Gaga Rocks Skin Tight Dress in Paris

Lady Gaga is looking amazing in Paris, France today!

The 32-year-old entertainer and actress emerged in a skin tight orange dress on Thursday (August 30) in the City of Light.

Gaga stepped out with her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, for another day in the city.

Tomorrow, Gaga is expected to be in attendance at the world premiere of her film, A Star is Born, alongside Bradley Cooper. Stay tuned for all the photos from the events at the Venice Film Festival!