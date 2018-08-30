Mario Lopez Has a 'Saved By the Bell' Reunion With Tiffani Thiessen on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Mario Lopez is taking over!

The 44-year-old TV host and actor took over as a guest host on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (August 30).

Mario will be taking over for two consecutive days, counting down to the new season of the daytime talk show.

His first guest, Kathryn Hahn, discussed her new children’s book, My Wish for You: Lessons from My Six-Year-Old Daughter, and how her daughter inspired the story. And then, to celebrate the upcoming 16th season of Ellen, Mario and Kathryn shared throwback photos of themselves at age 16 and talked about high school days.

Plus, Mario surprised the audience by reuniting with his Saved by the Bell co-star Tiffani Thiessen to make recipes from her debut cookbook, Pull Up a Chair: Recipes from My Family to Yours! The two got to reminisce about their show together in a sweet moment.

Watch below!



