Michelle Branch Welcomes Son with Fiance Patrick Carney

Michelle Branch and fiance Patrick Carney have some exciting news – their baby boy is here!

The 35-year-old singer and the 38-year-old Black Keys drummer welcomed their son Rhys James Carney into the world on Tuesday night (August 28) at 11:48pm.

“Patrick and I are over the moon in love with our son Rhys James Carney,” Michelle wrote on Instagram with the adorable pic seen below.

Rhys weighed in at 8lbs, 13oz. and measured in at 20 inches.

This is the second child for Michelle, who has a 13-year-old son Owen with her ex-husband. This is the first child for Patrick.