Top Stories
Thu, 30 August 2018 at 5:36 pm

Michelle Branch Welcomes Son with Fiance Patrick Carney

Michelle Branch Welcomes Son with Fiance Patrick Carney

Michelle Branch and fiance Patrick Carney have some exciting news – their baby boy is here!

The 35-year-old singer and the 38-year-old Black Keys drummer welcomed their son Rhys James Carney into the world on Tuesday night (August 28) at 11:48pm.

“Patrick and I are over the moon in love with our son Rhys James Carney,” Michelle wrote on Instagram with the adorable pic seen below.

Rhys weighed in at 8lbs, 13oz. and measured in at 20 inches.

This is the second child for Michelle, who has a 13-year-old son Owen with her ex-husband. This is the first child for Patrick.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Baby, Birth, Celebrity Babies, Michelle Branch, Patrick Carney, Rhys Carney

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Taylor Hicks is responding to Katharine McPhee's American Idol runner-up joke - TMZ
  • Watch the new Riverdale season three trailer! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bethenny Frankel & Carole Radziwill's feud took a nasty turn during the RHONY reunion - TooFab
  • This Friends character might be inspiration for Balenciaga's latest collection - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the scoop on Nick Jonas' upcoming role - Just Jared Jr