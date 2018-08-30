Top Stories
Thu, 30 August 2018 at 2:46 pm

Naomi Watts & Izabel Goulart Support 'Roma' Cast at Venice Film Festival Premiere!

Naomi Watts & Izabel Goulart Support 'Roma' Cast at Venice Film Festival Premiere!

Naomi Watts is an elegant beauty while walking the red carpet ahead of the Roma premiere screening held during the 2018 Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on Thursday (August 30) in Venice, Italy.

The 49-year-old actress, who is a first-time juror, was joined at the event by models Izabel Goulart and Ana Beatriz Barros, and Spanish actress Paz Vega as they all stepped out to show their support.

Also in attendance at the premiere was the stars of the film Nancy García García, Yalitza Aparicio, Marina de Tavira and writer-director Alfonso Cuarón.

FYI: Naomi is wearing Prada. Izabel is wearing custom Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini with Chopard jewelry. Ana is wearing Alberta Ferretti. Paz is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress. Marina is wearing a Miu Miu dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
naomi watts izabel goulart support roma cast at venice film festival 01
naomi watts izabel goulart support roma cast at venice film festival 02
naomi watts izabel goulart support roma cast at venice film festival 03
naomi watts izabel goulart support roma cast at venice film festival 04
naomi watts izabel goulart support roma cast at venice film festival 05
naomi watts izabel goulart support roma cast at venice film festival 06
naomi watts izabel goulart support roma cast at venice film festival 07
naomi watts izabel goulart support roma cast at venice film festival 08
naomi watts izabel goulart support roma cast at venice film festival 09
naomi watts izabel goulart support roma cast at venice film festival 10
naomi watts izabel goulart support roma cast at venice film festival 11
naomi watts izabel goulart support roma cast at venice film festival 12
naomi watts izabel goulart support roma cast at venice film festival 13
naomi watts izabel goulart support roma cast at venice film festival 14
naomi watts izabel goulart support roma cast at venice film festival 15
naomi watts izabel goulart support roma cast at venice film festival 16
naomi watts izabel goulart support roma cast at venice film festival 17
naomi watts izabel goulart support roma cast at venice film festival 18
naomi watts izabel goulart support roma cast at venice film festival 19
naomi watts izabel goulart support roma cast at venice film festival 20
naomi watts izabel goulart support roma cast at venice film festival 21
naomi watts izabel goulart support roma cast at venice film festival 22
naomi watts izabel goulart support roma cast at venice film festival 23
naomi watts izabel goulart support roma cast at venice film festival 24
naomi watts izabel goulart support roma cast at venice film festival 25
naomi watts izabel goulart support roma cast at venice film festival 26
naomi watts izabel goulart support roma cast at venice film festival 27
naomi watts izabel goulart support roma cast at venice film festival 28
naomi watts izabel goulart support roma cast at venice film festival 29
naomi watts izabel goulart support roma cast at venice film festival 30
naomi watts izabel goulart support roma cast at venice film festival 31
naomi watts izabel goulart support roma cast at venice film festival 32
naomi watts izabel goulart support roma cast at venice film festival 33
naomi watts izabel goulart support roma cast at venice film festival 34

Credit: Andreas Rentz, Vittorio Zunino Celotto, Eamonn M. McCormack; Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Venice Film Festival, Ana Beatriz Barros, Izabel Goulart, Naomi Watts, Paz Vega

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Taylor Hicks is responding to Katharine McPhee's American Idol runner-up joke - TMZ
  • Watch the new Riverdale season three trailer! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bethenny Frankel & Carole Radziwill's feud took a nasty turn during the RHONY reunion - TooFab
  • This Friends character might be inspiration for Balenciaga's latest collection - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the scoop on Nick Jonas' upcoming role - Just Jared Jr