Naomi Watts & Izabel Goulart Support 'Roma' Cast at Venice Film Festival Premiere!

Naomi Watts is an elegant beauty while walking the red carpet ahead of the Roma premiere screening held during the 2018 Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on Thursday (August 30) in Venice, Italy.

The 49-year-old actress, who is a first-time juror, was joined at the event by models Izabel Goulart and Ana Beatriz Barros, and Spanish actress Paz Vega as they all stepped out to show their support.

Also in attendance at the premiere was the stars of the film Nancy García García, Yalitza Aparicio, Marina de Tavira and writer-director Alfonso Cuarón.

FYI: Naomi is wearing Prada. Izabel is wearing custom Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini with Chopard jewelry. Ana is wearing Alberta Ferretti. Paz is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress. Marina is wearing a Miu Miu dress.