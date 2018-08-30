Nicole Richie Hosts House of Harlow 1960 X Revolve Party

Nicole Richie flashes a smile as she steps out for the House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Brunch on Monday afternoon (August 27) at the Unlikely Florist in Venice, Calif.

The 36-year-old designer kept things cool in a black sweater with yellow and white diamonds sewn into it for hosting duties.

Nicole hosted the event to promote her upcoming fashion line while taking a floral arrangement class with her guests.

Also stepping out for the event was actress Madison Pettis.

