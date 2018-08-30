Top Stories
Pregnant Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Head to Yoga Class!

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are getting in a workout!

The 30-year-old Younger star and the 31-year-old musician were spotted heading to a yoga class on Thursday (August 30) in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Hilary and Matthew looked ready for a workout together ahead of the arrival of their baby girl. The two first announced the exciting news back in June.

“We made a baby girl! She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother… @hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins,” Matthew wrote on his Instagram.
