Glee's Kevin McHale Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation

2018 Venice Film Festival - Full Coverage!

Thu, 30 August 2018 at 9:45 pm

Selena Gomez Takes Over the Coach Offices After Hours!

Selena Gomez Takes Over the Coach Offices After Hours!

Selena Gomez is launching her new Coach x Selena Gomez collection on Friday (August 31) and she’s celebrating the launch with this new campaign film!

The cute video depicts Selena as one of the regular employees at Coach‘s New York City headquarters and as her co-workers start to leave for the day, she claims that she has to work late.

Once the office is empty, Selena runs wild and rocks out in the design studio.

“I had so much fun working on the film,” Selena said in a statement. “And I’m thrilled to share the collection, which speaks to everything I love about Coach and also so perfectly represents who I am.”

Photos: Coach
