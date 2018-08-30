Top Stories
Thu, 30 August 2018 at 1:16 pm

Serena Williams Set To Face Off Against Sister Venus in Third Round of US Open!

Serena Williams Set To Face Off Against Sister Venus in Third Round of US Open!

Serena Williams strikes a ballet pose as she hits the court during the second match of her women’s singles run at the 2018 U.S. Open on Tuesday (August 28) at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.

The 36-year-old tennis star competed in a tutu for the second time as a response to the French Open’s ban on her catsuit.

Serena defeated Carina Witthoeft of Germany, 6-2, 6-2, to punch her ticket to the third round — the 18th time she’s made it to that stage.

Serena‘s third match will see her face off against her older sister, Venus, who defeated Camila Giorgi in straight sets. It will be the first time the sisters face off in a Grand Slam since the 2017 Australian Open final.


Twirling into Friday!! ✨ _ @usopen #usopen

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

Just Jared on Facebook
serena williams set to face off against sister venus in third round of us open 01
serena williams set to face off against sister venus in third round of us open 02
serena williams set to face off against sister venus in third round of us open 03
serena williams set to face off against sister venus in third round of us open 04
serena williams set to face off against sister venus in third round of us open 05
serena williams set to face off against sister venus in third round of us open 06
serena williams set to face off against sister venus in third round of us open 07
serena williams set to face off against sister venus in third round of us open 08
serena williams set to face off against sister venus in third round of us open 09
serena williams set to face off against sister venus in third round of us open 10
serena williams set to face off against sister venus in third round of us open 11
serena williams set to face off against sister venus in third round of us open 12
serena williams set to face off against sister venus in third round of us open 13
serena williams set to face off against sister venus in third round of us open 14
serena williams set to face off against sister venus in third round of us open 15

Credit: Alex Pantling; Photos: Getty Sport
Posted to: Serena Williams

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Taylor Hicks is responding to Katharine McPhee's American Idol runner-up joke - TMZ
  • Watch the new Riverdale season three trailer! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bethenny Frankel & Carole Radziwill's feud took a nasty turn during the RHONY reunion - TooFab
  • This Friends character might be inspiration for Balenciaga's latest collection - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the scoop on Nick Jonas' upcoming role - Just Jared Jr