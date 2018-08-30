Serena Williams Set To Face Off Against Sister Venus in Third Round of US Open!

Serena Williams strikes a ballet pose as she hits the court during the second match of her women’s singles run at the 2018 U.S. Open on Tuesday (August 28) at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.

The 36-year-old tennis star competed in a tutu for the second time as a response to the French Open’s ban on her catsuit.

Serena defeated Carina Witthoeft of Germany, 6-2, 6-2, to punch her ticket to the third round — the 18th time she’s made it to that stage.

Serena‘s third match will see her face off against her older sister, Venus, who defeated Camila Giorgi in straight sets. It will be the first time the sisters face off in a Grand Slam since the 2017 Australian Open final.