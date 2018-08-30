Shakira is Feeling 'Much Better' After Canceling Los Angeles Concert (Video)

Shakira is on the mend after having to cancel her recent show!

The 41-year-old Colombian singer had to cancel her second show at the Forum in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (August 29) because she was sick.

The following day, Shakira took to Twitter to update fans that she’s feeling “much better” after sleeping for over 10 hours while revealing that she’s well enough to perform at her next El Dorado Tour stop in Anaheim, Calif on Friday.

Shakira‘s show in Los Angeles has been rescheduled for September 3.

