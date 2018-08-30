Top Stories
Glee's Kevin McHale Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation

Glee's Kevin McHale Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation

2018 Venice Film Festival - Full Coverage!

2018 Venice Film Festival - Full Coverage!

Thu, 30 August 2018 at 9:38 pm

Shakira is Feeling 'Much Better' After Canceling Los Angeles Concert (Video)

Shakira is Feeling 'Much Better' After Canceling Los Angeles Concert (Video)

Shakira is on the mend after having to cancel her recent show!

The 41-year-old Colombian singer had to cancel her second show at the Forum in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (August 29) because she was sick.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shakira

The following day, Shakira took to Twitter to update fans that she’s feeling “much better” after sleeping for over 10 hours while revealing that she’s well enough to perform at her next El Dorado Tour stop in Anaheim, Calif on Friday.

Shakira‘s show in Los Angeles has been rescheduled for September 3.

Watch her post below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Shakira

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Taylor Hicks is responding to Katharine McPhee's American Idol runner-up joke - TMZ
  • Watch the new Riverdale season three trailer! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bethenny Frankel & Carole Radziwill's feud took a nasty turn during the RHONY reunion - TooFab
  • This Friends character might be inspiration for Balenciaga's latest collection - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the scoop on Nick Jonas' upcoming role - Just Jared Jr