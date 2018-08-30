Sia, Diplo & Labrinth (LSD) Release 'Thunderclouds' Video Starring Maddie Ziegler - Watch!

Sia, Diplo and Labrinth – together known as LSD – just unveiled the video for their new song “Thunderclouds,” which you can watch right here!

The colorful and imaginative clip for their latest collaboration, directed by Ernest Desumbila (who also directed LSD‘s “Audio“), was released on Thursday (August 30).

The video features Sia‘s longtime collaborator, 15-year-old Maddie Ziegler.

“Thunderclouds” is LSD‘s third release, following “Genius” and “Audio,” from the trio’s upcoming album due out later this year.

Watch the video for “Thunderclouds” below!