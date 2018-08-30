Sofia Carson & R3hab Release 'Rumors' Music Video - Watch Here!

The music video for Sofia Carson‘s new song is out!

Every dropping the single “Rumors” last week, the 23-year-old actress/singer and DJ R3hab released their hot and steamy music video for their new song.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sofia Carson

The music video shows the ups and downs of a shouldn’t be, but could be relationship.

Stream the song below and grab it on iTunes now!

Watch the video below and let us know what you think of the music video in the comments!



Sofia Carson & R3Hab – “Rumors” Music Video