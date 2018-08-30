Soribada Best K-Music Awards 2018 - Complete Winners List!
The winners of the 2018 Soribada Best K-Music Awards have been announced!
The ceremony, presented by Soribada to celebrate the best in K-pop music, took place on Thursday (August 30) at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul, Korea, and was hosted by Han Seok Jun and Son Dam Bi.
Major awards were handed out in categories like Artist Award, Netizen Popularity Award and World Social Artist Award to acts like TWICE, EXO, Red Velvet, Monsta X and BTS throughout the evening.
See all of the winners inside…
Bonsang (Best Artist of the Year): Wanna One, MAMAMOO, NCT 127, Bolbbalgan4, TWICE, NU’EST W, MOMOLAND, MONSTA X, AOA, Red Velvet, BTS
Producer Award: Kim Do Hoon
Music Video Director Award: Hong Won Ki
Rookie Award: The Boyz, Stray Kids, NATURE, IZ
Trot Rookie Award: Kangnam, Seol Ha Yoon
Performance Award: Samuel, DIA
Trot Star Award: Tae Jin Ah, Hong Jin Young
Voice Award: Wheesung, GB9 (Gilgu Bonggu)
Social Voice Award: Seo J
Hip-Hop Artist Award: WINNER’s Song Mino
Queen of Trend Award: Seo In Young
Icon Award: NU’EST W
Rising Hot Star Award: Hyeongseop x Euiwoong, YDPP
R&B Artist Award: Crush
Music Star Award: Chungha, UNB
Overseas Entertainer Award: 7SENSES
Artist Award: Red Velvet, MONSTA X
Netizen Popularity Award: EXO
Best OST Award: Jeong Se Woon (“It’s You” from What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim)
Female Artist Popularity Award: MAMAMOO
Male Artist Popularity Award: Wanna One
World Social Artist Award: BTS
Digital Daesang (Grand Prize): TWICE
Daesang (Grand Prize): BTS