Soribada Best K-Music Awards 2018 - Complete Winners List!

The winners of the 2018 Soribada Best K-Music Awards have been announced!

The ceremony, presented by Soribada to celebrate the best in K-pop music, took place on Thursday (August 30) at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul, Korea, and was hosted by Han Seok Jun and Son Dam Bi.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of BTS

Major awards were handed out in categories like Artist Award, Netizen Popularity Award and World Social Artist Award to acts like TWICE, EXO, Red Velvet, Monsta X and BTS throughout the evening.

See all of the winners inside…

Bonsang (Best Artist of the Year): Wanna One, MAMAMOO, NCT 127, Bolbbalgan4, TWICE, NU’EST W, MOMOLAND, MONSTA X, AOA, Red Velvet, BTS

Producer Award: Kim Do Hoon

Music Video Director Award: Hong Won Ki

Rookie Award: The Boyz, Stray Kids, NATURE, IZ

Trot Rookie Award: Kangnam, Seol Ha Yoon

Performance Award: Samuel, DIA

Trot Star Award: Tae Jin Ah, Hong Jin Young

Voice Award: Wheesung, GB9 (Gilgu Bonggu)

Social Voice Award: Seo J

Hip-Hop Artist Award: WINNER’s Song Mino

Queen of Trend Award: Seo In Young

Icon Award: NU’EST W

Rising Hot Star Award: Hyeongseop x Euiwoong, YDPP

R&B Artist Award: Crush

Music Star Award: Chungha, UNB

Overseas Entertainer Award: 7SENSES

Artist Award: Red Velvet, MONSTA X

Netizen Popularity Award: EXO

Best OST Award: Jeong Se Woon (“It’s You” from What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim)

Female Artist Popularity Award: MAMAMOO

Male Artist Popularity Award: Wanna One

World Social Artist Award: BTS

Digital Daesang (Grand Prize): TWICE

Daesang (Grand Prize): BTS