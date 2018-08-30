Top Stories
Thu, 30 August 2018 at 4:51 pm

'The Four' Star Zhavia Debuts Music Video for 'Deep Down' - Watch!

'The Four' Star Zhavia Debuts Music Video for 'Deep Down' - Watch!

Zhavia just debuted the music video for her new song called “Deep Down,” which you can watch right here!

The 17-year-old singer-songwriter, who was a contestant on the first season of The Four, debuted the visual for the track on Thursday (August 30).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of The Four

The throwback Xavier Damase-directed video was shot in London. “Deep Down” follows the release of her debut, “Candlelight.”

In addition to “Deep Down,” Zhavia recently guested on “Welcome to the Party” from Deadpool 2 with Diplo, Lil Pump and French Montana.

Watch the video for “Deep Down” below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Sony Music
Posted to: Music, The Four, Video, Zhavia

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Taylor Hicks is responding to Katharine McPhee's American Idol runner-up joke - TMZ
  • Watch the new Riverdale season three trailer! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bethenny Frankel & Carole Radziwill's feud took a nasty turn during the RHONY reunion - TooFab
  • This Friends character might be inspiration for Balenciaga's latest collection - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the scoop on Nick Jonas' upcoming role - Just Jared Jr