'The Four' Star Zhavia Debuts Music Video for 'Deep Down' - Watch!

Zhavia just debuted the music video for her new song called “Deep Down,” which you can watch right here!

The 17-year-old singer-songwriter, who was a contestant on the first season of The Four, debuted the visual for the track on Thursday (August 30).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of The Four

The throwback Xavier Damase-directed video was shot in London. “Deep Down” follows the release of her debut, “Candlelight.”

In addition to “Deep Down,” Zhavia recently guested on “Welcome to the Party” from Deadpool 2 with Diplo, Lil Pump and French Montana.

Watch the video for “Deep Down” below!