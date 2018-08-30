Top Stories
Thu, 30 August 2018 at 9:23 am

Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun' Sequel Pushed Back a Full Year

Tom Cruise‘s Top Gun sequel, now titled Top Gun: Maverick, has been pushed back one year.

Originally, the movie was set to be released on July 12, 2019, but now, the film will bow on June 26, 2020.

Deadline reports that the change occurred to account for the “complex flight sequences” and producers want the extra time to make the film great.

The cast of Top Gun: Maverick also includes Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly and Val Kilmer, who is reprising his role as Iceman.

Stay tuned as we find out more.
