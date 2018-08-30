Vanessa Hudgens Goes Glam at Michael Jackson Diamond Birthday Celebration in Las Vegas!

Vanessa Hudgens is looking so chic while ringing in a very special occasion!

The 29-year-old High School Musical star was all smiles at the Michael Jackson Diamond Birthday Celebration at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on Wednesday evening (August 29) in Las Vegas.

Backstage at the event, Vanessa also posed for pictures with Gabrielle Union.

“Such an amazing night celebrating @michaeljackson I had my own mj posse lol #mjdiamondcelebration,” Vanessa wrote after the celebration on her Instagram. See the cute pic below!