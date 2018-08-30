Who Went Home on 'Big Brother'? Week 9 Spoilers & Battle Back Results!

SPOILER ALERT – This post contains spoilers from the third live eviction on Big Brother!

There was a live eviction during the latest episode of Big Brother on Thursday (August 30)… though someone also re-entered the game thanks to the Jury Battle Back competition.

The head of household this week was Angela and she decided to nominate power couple Haleigh and Faysal. The veto was won by Kaycee and she decided not to use it, so the couple remained on the block.

After the eviction, the houseguests were informed that one of the four members of the jury would be coming back into the game and we found out who that was at the end of the night.

The person evicted from the game was…

Faysal Shafaat

The person who won the battle back was…

Scottie Salton