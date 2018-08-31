Top Stories
Ariana Grande Performs 'Natural Woman' at Aretha Franklin's Funeral - Watch

Aretha Franklin Funeral in Detroit - Watch the Live Stream

Glee's Kevin McHale Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation

Fri, 31 August 2018 at 3:38 pm

'A Star Is Born' Screening Faces Technical Malfunction at Venice Film Festival 2018

'A Star Is Born' Screening Faces Technical Malfunction at Venice Film Festival 2018

The premiere of A Star Is Born hit a slight snag!

The already highly acclaimed film co-starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper went black during its world premiere screening at the 2018 Venice Film Festival on Friday (August 31), potentially due to lightning.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga

The movie was said to be interrupted for 15 to 20 minutes, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and there “appears to have been a lightning storm during the screening.” It is not known yet if that is why the movie briefly went dark.

The brief interruption didn’t seem to affect the film’s reception, however: the reviews coming out for the movie have been incredibly positive!

