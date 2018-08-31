'A Star Is Born' Screening Faces Technical Malfunction at Venice Film Festival 2018

The premiere of A Star Is Born hit a slight snag!

The already highly acclaimed film co-starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper went black during its world premiere screening at the 2018 Venice Film Festival on Friday (August 31), potentially due to lightning.

The movie was said to be interrupted for 15 to 20 minutes, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and there “appears to have been a lightning storm during the screening.” It is not known yet if that is why the movie briefly went dark.

The brief interruption didn’t seem to affect the film’s reception, however: the reviews coming out for the movie have been incredibly positive!