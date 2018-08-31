Aretha Franklin Funeral in Detroit - Watch the Live Stream

The life and legacy of the late Aretha Franklin is being honored on Friday (August 31) at her star-studded funeral at Greater Grace Temple in her hometown of Detroit, Mich.

The funeral service will include speeches from Rev. Jesse Jackson, Smokey Robinson and former President of the United States Bill Clinton.

There will also be several performances throughout the funeral service by acts including Faith Hill, Ariana Grande, Stevie Wonder and Jennifer Hudson.

Aretha died at the age of 76 on August 16.

Watch a live stream of the service below, which begins at 10 a.m. ET.