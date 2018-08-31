Aretha Franklin Funeral Schedule: Performers & Songs Revealed
Aretha Franklin will be laid to rest during a private funeral service on Friday (August 31) and there will be a star-studded lineup of entertainers speaking and performing throughout the service.
The full schedule was revealed by Detroit TV station WDIV4 and it shows that the funeral is scheduled to last over five and a half hours. TMZ revealed the songs that performers will sing.
The funeral will take place at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Mich. While the service is just for friends and family, fans can watch the funeral live on Detroit television stations or online.
Franklin died on August 16 at the age of 76 earlier this month following a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Click inside to see the full schedule, performers list, and songs lineup…
- 9:30-9:50 a.m.: Musical Prelude: Aretha Franklin Orchestra
- 9:50-10:00 a.m.: Lighting of Candles: Swanson Funeral Home, Inc.
- 10:00-10:20 a.m.: Processional: Clergy, Ministers and Family
- 10:20-10:25 a.m.: Prayer of Comfort: Dr. E.L. Branch, Pastor, Third New Hope Church
- 10:25-10:40 a.m.: Scripture of Comfort
10:25 a.m.: Old Testament: Bishop T.D. Jakes, Potter’s House, Dallas
10:30 a.m.: New Testament: Pastor Solomon Kinloch, Triumph Church
10:35 a.m.: The Psalm: Bishop P.A. Brooks, Pastor, New St. Paul Tabernacle Church
- 10:40-10:45 a.m.: Musical Tribute: Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir
- 10:45-10:49 a.m.: Musical Tribute: Faith Hill
- 10:49-11:03 a.m.: Remarks:
10:49 a.m.: Brenda Jones, City Council President
10:51 a.m.: JoAnn Watson, Detroit City Council
10:53 a.m.: Mike Duggan, Mayor, City of Detroit
10:57 a.m.: Governor Rick Snyder, State of Michigan
- 11:03-11:08 a.m.: Musical Tribute: Ariana Grande
- 1108-11:13 a.m.: Musical Tribute: The Clark Sisters
- 11:13-11:18 a.m: Acknowledgements and Condolences: Barbara Sampson
- 11:18-11:23 a.m.: Musical Tribute: The Williams Brothers & Vanessa Bell Armstrong
- 11:23-11:40 a.m.: Family Reflections: Vaughn, Cristal Victorie and Jordan Franklin
- 11:40-11:45 a.m.: Family Musical Tribute: Edward Franklin
- 11:45-11:50 a.m.: Obituary: Sabrina Owens
- 11:50-11:55 a.m.: Musical Tribute: Alice McAllister Tillman
- 11:55-12:00 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Audrey DuBois Harris
- 12:00-12:15 p.m.: Personal Remarks
12:00 p.m.: Eric Holder, Former U.S. Attorney General
12:10 p.m.: Former President, William (Bill) Jefferson Clinton
- 12:15-12:19 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Pastor Shirley Caesar and Tasha Cobbs-Leonard
- 12:19-12:36 p.m.: Personal Reflections
12:19 p.m.: Greg Mathis, Retired Judge, 36th District Court, Detroit, MI
12:23 p.m.: Brenda Lawrence, State Representative, 14th Congressional District
12:27 p.m.: Rev. Donald L. Parsons, Logos Assembly Church, Chicago, IL
12:31 p.m.: Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder, National Action Network
- 12:36-12:41 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Chaka Khan
- 12:41-12:51 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Ron Isley
- 12:51 p.m.: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Founder/President Rainbow P.U.S.H. Coalition
- 1:00 p.m.: Dr. William J. Barber, II, Pastor, Greenleaf Christian Church, Goldsborough N.C.
- 1:05 p.m.: Rev. James Holley, Retired Pastor, New Light Missionary Baptist Church
- 1:10-1:15 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Fantasia Barrino-Taylor
- 1:15-1:30 p.m: Personal Reflections
1:15 p.m.: Tyler Perry
1:17 p.m.: Cicely Tyson, Actress
1:20 p.m.: Clive Davis, Chief Creative Officer, Sony Music
1:25 p.m.: Smokey Robinson, Recording Artist
- 1:30-1:34 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Bishop Paul Morton and Yolanda Adams
- 1:34-1:53 p.m.: Personal Reflections
1:34 p.m.: Mildred Gaddis, Radio Personality
1:38 p.m.: Isaiah Thomas, Former NBA Player, Detroit Pistons
1:42 p.m.: Ron Moten, Personal Friend, Franchise Owner, McDonald’s Restaurants
1:48 p.m.: Michael Eric Dyson, Professor of Sociology, Georgetown University
- 1:53-2:00 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Bishop Marvin Sapp and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir
- 2:00-2:05 p.m.: Sermonic Selection: Jennifer Hudson
- 2:05-2:35 p.m.: Eulogy: Rev. Jasper Williams, Jr., Pastor, Salem Baptist Church, Atlanta, GA
- 2:35-2:45 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Stevie Wonder joined by National Artists
- 2:45-3:00 p.m.: Recessional: Jennifer Holliday and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir
“Say a Little Prayer” / “Bridge Over Troubled Water” / “Angel”
“I Love the Lord” / “Total Praise”
“What a Friend We Have in Jesus”
“Natural Woman”
“Is My Living in Vain”
“Precious Memories”
“Mercy Mercy Me”
“Ave Maria”
“Great Is Thy Faithfulness”
“How I Got Over”
“Going Up Yonder”
“His Eye on the Sparrow”
“Precious Lord”
“Mary Don’t You Weep”
“Perfect Peace”
“Amazing Grace”
“The Lords Prayer” and “As”
“Climbing Higher Mountains”