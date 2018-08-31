Aretha Franklin Funeral Schedule: Performers & Songs Revealed

Aretha Franklin will be laid to rest during a private funeral service on Friday (August 31) and there will be a star-studded lineup of entertainers speaking and performing throughout the service.

The full schedule was revealed by Detroit TV station WDIV4 and it shows that the funeral is scheduled to last over five and a half hours. TMZ revealed the songs that performers will sing.

The funeral will take place at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Mich. While the service is just for friends and family, fans can watch the funeral live on Detroit television stations or online.

Franklin died on August 16 at the age of 76 earlier this month following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

