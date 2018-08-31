Top Stories
Fri, 31 August 2018 at 12:12 am

Aretha Franklin Funeral Schedule: Performers & Songs Revealed

Aretha Franklin will be laid to rest during a private funeral service on Friday (August 31) and there will be a star-studded lineup of entertainers speaking and performing throughout the service.

The full schedule was revealed by Detroit TV station WDIV4 and it shows that the funeral is scheduled to last over five and a half hours. TMZ revealed the songs that performers will sing.

The funeral will take place at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Mich. While the service is just for friends and family, fans can watch the funeral live on Detroit television stations or online.

Franklin died on August 16 at the age of 76 earlier this month following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Click inside to see the full schedule, performers list, and songs lineup…

  • 9:30-9:50 a.m.: Musical Prelude: Aretha Franklin Orchestra

    • “Say a Little Prayer” / “Bridge Over Troubled Water” / “Angel”

  • 9:50-10:00 a.m.: Lighting of Candles: Swanson Funeral Home, Inc.
  • 10:00-10:20 a.m.: Processional: Clergy, Ministers and Family
  • 10:20-10:25 a.m.: Prayer of Comfort: Dr. E.L. Branch, Pastor, Third New Hope Church
  • 10:25-10:40 a.m.: Scripture of Comfort
    10:25 a.m.: Old Testament: Bishop T.D. Jakes, Potter’s House, Dallas
    10:30 a.m.: New Testament: Pastor Solomon Kinloch, Triumph Church
    10:35 a.m.: The Psalm: Bishop P.A. Brooks, Pastor, New St. Paul Tabernacle Church
  • 10:40-10:45 a.m.: Musical Tribute: Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir

    • “I Love the Lord” / “Total Praise”

  • 10:45-10:49 a.m.: Musical Tribute: Faith Hill

    • “What a Friend We Have in Jesus”

  • 10:49-11:03 a.m.: Remarks:
    10:49 a.m.: Brenda Jones, City Council President
    10:51 a.m.: JoAnn Watson, Detroit City Council
    10:53 a.m.: Mike Duggan, Mayor, City of Detroit
    10:57 a.m.: Governor Rick Snyder, State of Michigan
  • 11:03-11:08 a.m.: Musical Tribute: Ariana Grande

    • “Natural Woman”

  • 1108-11:13 a.m.: Musical Tribute: The Clark Sisters

    • “Is My Living in Vain”

  • 11:13-11:18 a.m: Acknowledgements and Condolences: Barbara Sampson
  • 11:18-11:23 a.m.: Musical Tribute: The Williams Brothers & Vanessa Bell Armstrong

    • “Precious Memories”

  • 11:23-11:40 a.m.: Family Reflections: Vaughn, Cristal Victorie and Jordan Franklin
  • 11:40-11:45 a.m.: Family Musical Tribute: Edward Franklin

    • “Mercy Mercy Me”

  • 11:45-11:50 a.m.: Obituary: Sabrina Owens
  • 11:50-11:55 a.m.: Musical Tribute: Alice McAllister Tillman

    • “Ave Maria”

  • 11:55-12:00 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Audrey DuBois Harris

    • “Great Is Thy Faithfulness”

  • 12:00-12:15 p.m.: Personal Remarks
    12:00 p.m.: Eric Holder, Former U.S. Attorney General
    12:10 p.m.: Former President, William (Bill) Jefferson Clinton
  • 12:15-12:19 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Pastor Shirley Caesar and Tasha Cobbs-Leonard

    • “How I Got Over”

  • 12:19-12:36 p.m.: Personal Reflections
    12:19 p.m.: Greg Mathis, Retired Judge, 36th District Court, Detroit, MI
    12:23 p.m.: Brenda Lawrence, State Representative, 14th Congressional District
    12:27 p.m.: Rev. Donald L. Parsons, Logos Assembly Church, Chicago, IL
    12:31 p.m.: Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder, National Action Network
  • 12:36-12:41 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Chaka Khan

    • “Going Up Yonder”

  • 12:41-12:51 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Ron Isley

    • “His Eye on the Sparrow”

  • 12:51 p.m.: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Founder/President Rainbow P.U.S.H. Coalition
  • 1:00 p.m.: Dr. William J. Barber, II, Pastor, Greenleaf Christian Church, Goldsborough N.C.
  • 1:05 p.m.: Rev. James Holley, Retired Pastor, New Light Missionary Baptist Church
  • 1:10-1:15 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Fantasia Barrino-Taylor

    • “Precious Lord”

  • 1:15-1:30 p.m: Personal Reflections
    1:15 p.m.: Tyler Perry
    1:17 p.m.: Cicely Tyson, Actress
    1:20 p.m.: Clive Davis, Chief Creative Officer, Sony Music
    1:25 p.m.: Smokey Robinson, Recording Artist
  • 1:30-1:34 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Bishop Paul Morton and Yolanda Adams

    • “Mary Don’t You Weep”

  • 1:34-1:53 p.m.: Personal Reflections
    1:34 p.m.: Mildred Gaddis, Radio Personality
    1:38 p.m.: Isaiah Thomas, Former NBA Player, Detroit Pistons
    1:42 p.m.: Ron Moten, Personal Friend, Franchise Owner, McDonald’s Restaurants
    1:48 p.m.: Michael Eric Dyson, Professor of Sociology, Georgetown University
  • 1:53-2:00 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Bishop Marvin Sapp and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir

    • “Perfect Peace”

  • 2:00-2:05 p.m.: Sermonic Selection: Jennifer Hudson

    • “Amazing Grace”

  • 2:05-2:35 p.m.: Eulogy: Rev. Jasper Williams, Jr., Pastor, Salem Baptist Church, Atlanta, GA
  • 2:35-2:45 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Stevie Wonder joined by National Artists

    • “The Lords Prayer” and “As”

  • 2:45-3:00 p.m.: Recessional: Jennifer Holliday and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir

    • “Climbing Higher Mountains”
