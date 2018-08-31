Ariana Grande Got Confused For a Taco Bell Item at Aretha Frankin's Funeral!

Ariana Grande gave a incredible performance at Aretha Franklin‘s funeral, but not everyone knew who she was!

After an impressive cover of “Natural Woman,” Bishop Charles H. Ellis III joined Ariana on stage to make a lighthearted joke.

“I’ve got to apologize because I have to brush up. My 28-year-old daughter tells me, ‘Dad! You are old at 60.’ When I saw Ariana Grande on the program, I thought that was a new something at Taco Bell,” the Bishop Charles joked.

Ariana took the joke well and laughed along with the crowd.

Charles continued, “Girl let me give you all of the respect! Did you enjoy this icon? She is an icon herself. Come on, make her feel loved!”

Check out the entire video below…