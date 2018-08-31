Top Stories
Fri, 31 August 2018 at 10:11 pm

Ariana Grande Got Confused For a Taco Bell Item at Aretha Frankin's Funeral!

Ariana Grande Got Confused For a Taco Bell Item at Aretha Frankin's Funeral!

Ariana Grande gave a incredible performance at Aretha Franklin‘s funeral, but not everyone knew who she was!

After an impressive cover of “Natural Woman,” Bishop Charles H. Ellis III joined Ariana on stage to make a lighthearted joke.

“I’ve got to apologize because I have to brush up. My 28-year-old daughter tells me, ‘Dad! You are old at 60.’ When I saw Ariana Grande on the program, I thought that was a new something at Taco Bell,” the Bishop Charles joked.

Ariana took the joke well and laughed along with the crowd.

Charles continued, “Girl let me give you all of the respect! Did you enjoy this icon? She is an icon herself. Come on, make her feel loved!”

Check out the entire video below…
  • theonlyandoneme

    how is that NO ONE IS ADRESSING HOW DISGUSTING THIS MAN WAS FOR TOUCHING ARIANA SO INAPPROPRIATELY, AND HOW SHE IS CLEARLY UNCOMFORTABLE ABOUT IT!
    with all the time’s up and me too movement, i supposed they would adress to this issue!