Ariana Grande Performs 'Natural Woman' at Aretha Franklin's Funeral - Watch

Fri, 31 August 2018 at 12:55 pm

Ariana Grande is honoring the legacy of Aretha Franklin.

The 25-year-old “No Tears Left to Cry” superstar performed “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” at the Greater Grace Temple on Friday morning (August 31) in Detroit, Michigan during the late Queen of Soul’s funeral.

Ariana is one of many performers and speakers at the over six hour long ceremony, celebrating the life and legacy of the soul singer who sadly died earlier this month at the age of 76.

Watch the live stream of Aretha‘s funeral right here.
