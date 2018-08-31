Top Stories
Ariana Grande Performs 'Natural Woman' at Aretha Franklin's Funeral - Watch

Ariana Grande Performs 'Natural Woman' at Aretha Franklin's Funeral - Watch

Aretha Franklin Funeral in Detroit - Watch the Live Stream

Aretha Franklin Funeral in Detroit - Watch the Live Stream

Glee's Kevin McHale Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation

Glee's Kevin McHale Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation

Fri, 31 August 2018 at 3:25 pm

Ariana Grande To Get Live Special Concert on BBC

Ariana Grande To Get Live Special Concert on BBC

Ariana Grande is returning to BBC with a special live concert, Ariana Grande At the BBC.

Just one year after her One Love Manchester concert, the 25-year-old singer is set to return and perform a host of her hit songs – from recent album Sweetener, plus her older songs as well, accompanied by an all-female orchestra, BBC reports.

Recorded in front of a live studio audience, the special will also feature an interview portion with The Jump host Davina McCall about her career, music and life.

Ariana Grande At the BBC will be recorded next week and premiere later on this year.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Ariana Grande

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Smokey Robinson remembers lifelong friend Aretha Franklin - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler is focusing on her career - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West For President 2024 might actually be happening - TooFab
  • Heather Locklear faces three new charges after her June arrest - The Hollywood Reporter
  • You'll never guess who Lucy Hale ran into in South Korea - Just Jared Jr