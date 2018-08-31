Ariana Grande To Get Live Special Concert on BBC

Ariana Grande is returning to BBC with a special live concert, Ariana Grande At the BBC.

Just one year after her One Love Manchester concert, the 25-year-old singer is set to return and perform a host of her hit songs – from recent album Sweetener, plus her older songs as well, accompanied by an all-female orchestra, BBC reports.

Recorded in front of a live studio audience, the special will also feature an interview portion with The Jump host Davina McCall about her career, music and life.

Ariana Grande At the BBC will be recorded next week and premiere later on this year.