Bill Clinton Speaks at Aretha Franklin's Funeral - Watch

Bill Clinton is paying tribute to Aretha Franklin at her funeral.

The 72-year-old former President of the United States spoke at the late Queen of Soul’s funeral service on Friday (August 31) held at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Michigan.

“This woman got us all here in these seats today. Not because she had this breathtaking talent, which she did…but because she lived with courage. Not without fear, but overcoming her fears,” he said.

The former President is one of many performers and speakers at the over six hour long ceremony, celebrating the life and legacy of the soul singer who sadly died earlier this month at the age of 76.

