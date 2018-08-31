Top Stories
Ariana Grande Performs 'Natural Woman' at Aretha Franklin's Funeral - Watch

Ariana Grande Performs 'Natural Woman' at Aretha Franklin's Funeral - Watch

Aretha Franklin Funeral in Detroit - Watch the Live Stream

Aretha Franklin Funeral in Detroit - Watch the Live Stream

Glee's Kevin McHale Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation

Glee's Kevin McHale Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation

Fri, 31 August 2018 at 4:37 pm

Bill Clinton Speaks at Aretha Franklin's Funeral - Watch

Bill Clinton Speaks at Aretha Franklin's Funeral - Watch

Bill Clinton is paying tribute to Aretha Franklin at her funeral.

The 72-year-old former President of the United States spoke at the late Queen of Soul’s funeral service on Friday (August 31) held at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Michigan.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bill Clinton

“This woman got us all here in these seats today. Not because she had this breathtaking talent, which she did…but because she lived with courage. Not without fear, but overcoming her fears,” he said.

The former President is one of many performers and speakers at the over six hour long ceremony, celebrating the life and legacy of the soul singer who sadly died earlier this month at the age of 76.

Watch the live stream of Aretha‘s funeral right here.
Just Jared on Facebook
bill clinton aretha franklin funeral 01
bill clinton aretha franklin funeral 02
bill clinton aretha franklin funeral 03
bill clinton aretha franklin funeral 04
bill clinton aretha franklin funeral 05
bill clinton aretha franklin funeral 06
bill clinton aretha franklin funeral 07
bill clinton aretha franklin funeral 08

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Aretha Franklin, Bill Clinton

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Smokey Robinson remembers lifelong friend Aretha Franklin - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler is focusing on her career - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West For President 2024 might actually be happening - TooFab
  • Heather Locklear faces three new charges after her June arrest - The Hollywood Reporter
  • You'll never guess who Lucy Hale ran into in South Korea - Just Jared Jr