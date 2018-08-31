Bill Skarsgard Films as Pennywise on 'It 2' Set - Get a First Look!

Bill Skarsgard is looking scary!

The 28-year-old actor shot scenes, reprising his role as Pennywise the Clown, for the upcoming It 2 on Thursday (August 31) in Port Hope in Ontario, Canada.

This is the first look at Pennywise in the upcoming sequel to the 2017 hit!

Bill was dressed in full costume and was suspended with wire for a CGI scene where he is floating down holding balloons.

In the sequel, 27 years later, the Losers Club have grown up and moved away, until a devastating phone call brings them back.