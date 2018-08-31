Top Stories
Lady Gaga Stuns at 'A Star Is Born' Venice Film Festival Premiere with Bradley Cooper!

Lady Gaga Stuns at 'A Star Is Born' Venice Film Festival Premiere with Bradley Cooper!

Ariana Grande Performs 'Natural Woman' at Aretha Franklin's Funeral - Watch

Ariana Grande Performs 'Natural Woman' at Aretha Franklin's Funeral - Watch

Glee's Kevin McHale Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation

Glee's Kevin McHale Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation

Noah Centineo Talks About the Possibilities of Dating A Fan

Noah Centineo Talks About the Possibilities of Dating A Fan

Fri, 31 August 2018 at 6:10 pm

Blake Jenner Joins Netflix Series 'What/If'

Blake Jenner Joins Netflix Series 'What/If'

Blake Jenner has joined the cast of the upcoming Netflix series What/If.

The new show is described as a social thriller that explores the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things. Each season will tackle a different morality tale inspired by culturally consequential source material, and the power of a single fateful decision to change the trajectory of an entire life.

Deadline reports that the “first season focuses on two struggling newlyweds, scientist-entrepreneur Lisa (Jane Levy) and EMT Sean (Jenner), who accept a powerful woman’s (Renee Zellweger) ethically perilous proposition to secure a badly needed financial windfall.”

The season will have ten episodes and all actors have one-season deals.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Blake Jenner, Netflix, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Smokey Robinson remembers lifelong friend Aretha Franklin - TMZ
  • Maddie Ziegler is focusing on her career - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West For President 2024 might actually be happening - TooFab
  • Heather Locklear faces three new charges after her June arrest - The Hollywood Reporter
  • You'll never guess who Lucy Hale ran into in South Korea - Just Jared Jr