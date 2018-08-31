Blake Jenner Joins Netflix Series 'What/If'

Blake Jenner has joined the cast of the upcoming Netflix series What/If.

The new show is described as a social thriller that explores the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things. Each season will tackle a different morality tale inspired by culturally consequential source material, and the power of a single fateful decision to change the trajectory of an entire life.

Deadline reports that the “first season focuses on two struggling newlyweds, scientist-entrepreneur Lisa (Jane Levy) and EMT Sean (Jenner), who accept a powerful woman’s (Renee Zellweger) ethically perilous proposition to secure a badly needed financial windfall.”

The season will have ten episodes and all actors have one-season deals.