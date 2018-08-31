Bradley Cooper Admits He 'Fell In Love' With Lady Gaga's Face & Eyes While Filming 'A Star Is Born'!

Top Stories
Bradley Cooper is feeling the love for co-star Lady Gaga!

The 43-year-old actor sung the praises of the 32-year-old Artpop singer during the press conference for A Star Is Born at the 2018 Venice Film Festival on Friday (August 31) in Venice, Italy.

“I didn’t know you were Italian. I remember when we first met, after 10 minutes we were eating homemade food that she cooked – I love to eat – and that was actually a huge bond that we both came from East Coast Italian-American families. So we had a real synchronicity on that level from our upbringing,” he said to Gaga, further admitting that he “fell in love with her face and eyes.”

“It’s a story about love and about what Bradley refers to as the human plight of addiction. It was a remarkable experience for me,” added Gaga regarding the movie.

“When I started out in the music industry and decided to be a singer and go for a processional career I was 19 years and I hit the ground running. I was dragging my piano from dive bar to dive bar to get jobs so that I could sing and perform for people…when I started out, I was not the most beautiful girl in the room. [Producers] wanted to take my songs and give it to other singers but (…) I held on to them. They made suggestions about how I should look. … but I didn’t want to be viewed like other women, be sexy like other women. I wanted to have my own vision.”

Check out Bradley and Gaga‘s arrival to the festival red carpet!
