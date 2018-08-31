Carrie Underwood Debuts New Song 'Love Wins' - Stream & Lyrics!

Carrie Underwood will soon be releasing her album Cry Pretty and she just debuted a new song from it!

The 35-year-old singer, who is currently pregnant with her second child, dropped the song “Love Wins” on Friday (August 31).

“We’ll never fall if we walk hand in hand / Put a world that seems broken together again / Yeah I, I believe in the end love wins,” Carrie sings in the song.

The Cry Pretty album will be released in full on September 14 and you can pre-order it now on iTunes. You’ll get “Love Wins” as an instant download!

Click inside to read the lyrics…

