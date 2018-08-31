Cate Blanchett Is Radiant at 'A Star Is Born' Venice Film Festival Premiere!

Cate Blanchett is picture perfect as she hits the red carpet ahead of the premiere screening of A Star Is Born held during the 2018 Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on Friday (August 31) in Venice, Italy.

The 49-year-old Oscar-winning actress stepped out to show her support for the film alongside Spike Lee and his wife Tonya Lewis Lee, Lorenzo Richelmy and Venice Virtual Reality jury member Clémence Poésy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cate Blanchett

The stars of the film, Lady Gaga and Bradley Coper, were the first to hit the red carpet hand-in-hand.

FYI: Cate is wearing Armani Privé. Clémence is wearing Fendi.