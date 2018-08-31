'Cats Movie Adaptation Starring Taylor Swift & Jennifer Hudson Gets a Release Date!

The star-studded Cats movie is coming!

The upcoming Universal film adaptation of the musical will be hitting theaters on December 20, 2019, The Hollywood Reporter reported on Friday (August 31).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift

The movie is set to star Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden and Ian McKellen.

It’s been revealed that Jennifer will be playing the role of Grizabella, Variety reports. You may recognize Grizabella’s famous song from the musical, “Memory.”

We do not yet know what roles Taylor, James or Ian will take on at this time.