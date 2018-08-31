Top Stories
Ariana Grande Performs 'Natural Woman' at Aretha Franklin's Funeral - Watch

Aretha Franklin Funeral in Detroit - Watch the Live Stream

Glee's Kevin McHale Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation

'Cats Movie Adaptation Starring Taylor Swift & Jennifer Hudson Gets a Release Date!

The star-studded Cats movie is coming!

The upcoming Universal film adaptation of the musical will be hitting theaters on December 20, 2019, The Hollywood Reporter reported on Friday (August 31).

The movie is set to star Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden and Ian McKellen.

It’s been revealed that Jennifer will be playing the role of Grizabella, Variety reports. You may recognize Grizabella’s famous song from the musical, “Memory.”

We do not yet know what roles Taylor, James or Ian will take on at this time.
