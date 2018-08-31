Top Stories
Aretha Franklin Funeral Schedule: Performers &amp; Songs Revealed

Glee's Kevin McHale Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation

Fri, 31 August 2018 at 8:26 am

Chadwick Boseman Wants 'Black Panther' to Win Best Picture, Not New Popular Film Award at Oscars 2019

Chadwick Boseman is opening up about that controversial new “Outstanding achievement in popular film” category being added to the 2019 Oscars.

The 40-year-old Black Panther star spoke out about the newly added category on The Hollywood Reporter‘s Award Chatter podcast on Wednesday (August 29).

“We don’t know what it [the new prize] is, so I don’t know whether to be happy about it or not. What I can say is that there’s no campaign [that we are mounting] for popular film; like, if there’s a campaign, it’s for best picture, and that’s all there is to it,” he said.

He went on to explain his stance: “A good movie is a good movie, and clearly it doesn’t matter how much money a movie makes in order for it to be ‘a good movie’ [in the minds of Academy members] because if [it did], the movies that get nominated and win [which have tended in recent years to not be blockbusters] wouldn’t get nominated; and if it doesn’t matter, it doesn’t matter on both sides. For my money, the only thing that matters is the level of difficulty.”

To listen to Chadwick‘s full thoughts on the new category, head to HollywoodReporter.com.
