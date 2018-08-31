Chaka Khan Performs 'Goin' Up Yonder' at Aretha Franklin's Funeral - Watch

Chaka Khan is paying tribute to Aretha Franklin.

The 65-year-old superstar performed gospel classic “Goin’ Up Yonder” at the funeral service for the late Queen of Soul being held at Greater Grace Temple on Friday (August 31) in Detroit, Mich.

Chaka is one of many performers and speakers at the over six hour long ceremony, celebrating the life and legacy of the soul singer who sadly died earlier this month at the age of 76.

