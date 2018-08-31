Fri, 31 August 2018 at 5:00 am
Chris Brown & Sage the Gemini: 'Buss It' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!
Chris Brown and Sage the Gemini teamed up for a sultry new song!
The two rappers just released their new song “Buss It.”
Earlier this summer, Chris dropped the music video for his latest track “To My Bed” – where he showed off his super ripped shirtless bod.
You can download Chris and Sage‘s new song off of iTunes here.
Listen to “Buss It” below!
Check out the lyrics inside…
