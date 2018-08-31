Chris Martin Celebrates Outerknown Launch of S.E.A. Jeans!

Chris Martin keeps it cool and casual while posing alongside Outerknown co-founder Kelly Slater at the Outerknown Celebrates the Launch of S.E.A. JEANS at Ron Herman Melrose on Thursday (August 30) in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old Coldplay frontman was joined at the event by Luke Hemsworth and his wife Samantha, as well as Oliver Hudson and his wife Erinn Bartlett.

Outerknown co-founders Kelly and John Moore hosted the intimate party with the iconic retailer. The men’s floor was transformed into a blue oasis, featuring exclusive campaign imagery shot by photographer Todd Glaser in Hawaii with the North Shore Watermen.

Guests mingled to tunes spun by DJ Keith Kandell and a special musical performance by Citizen Cope while sipping on specialty Casamigos cocktails, House Beer, and catering by Gjusta.