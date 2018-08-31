Christy Carlson Romano Expecting Baby Number Two!

Christy Carlson Romano and her husband Brendan Rooney just announced they’re expecting their second child!

The couple revealed that their new addition is due in late February, but aren’t ready to share the sex just yet.

“We are so excited, we just can’t keep this a secret any longer! @thebrendanrooney and I are thrilled to announce that we’re expecting again!” the couple wrote on Instagram.

Christy and Brendan included a sweet photo of their one-year-old daughter Isabella fast asleep in their bed.

“Shhh… Don’t tell her she’s gonna have to share her toys soon!” Christy added.

She continued, “I always wanted two kids and I feel so blessed to have this experience again. My husband and I are overjoyed that our little girl is going to have a sibling.”

Congratulations Christy and Brendan!