Cicely Tyson Pays Respects in Iconic Hat at Aretha Franklin's Funeral - Watch Now!

Cicely Tyson is saying goodbye to her longtime friend Aretha Franklin at her funeral.

The 93-year-old actress and model took to the stage in a giant black hat during the funeral service on Friday (August 31) held at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Michigan.

During her speech, Cicely told animated stories about Aretha‘s life.

“Aretha was the sum total of her life’s experience and she shared that with us through the soul songs she sung. She spoke to us through her soul and everything she experienced and that’s why no matter what she was singing, she moved every single person,” Cicely said.

Hear all that Cicely had to say in the video below…