Ariana Grande Performs 'Natural Woman' at Aretha Franklin's Funeral - Watch

Aretha Franklin Funeral in Detroit - Watch the Live Stream

Glee's Kevin McHale Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation

Fri, 31 August 2018 at 4:53 pm

Claire Danes & Hugh Dancy Welcome Their Second Child!

Claire Danes & Hugh Dancy Welcome Their Second Child!

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are now the proud parents of another baby boy!

The 39-year-old Homeland actress and the 43-year-old Hannibal actor welcomed their new son on Monday (August 27) in New York City, their publicist told The Associated Press.

Claire and Hugh were spotted out and about together just one day before (August 26) in NYC.

This is the couple’s second child together. They also have a 5-year-old son, Cyrus. The two have been married since 2009.

Congratulations to the happy family!
