Cody Simpson Debuts 'Don't Let Me Go' Music Video - Watch Now!

Cody Simpson & The Tide just dropped their new single “Don’t Let Me Go” and you can watch the music video for the song right now!

The new song tells a story of infatuation and young love in Los Angeles and is the follow-up to the debut EP Wave One and the song “Underwater.”

Cody has been performing with his band The Tide since last year.

“The reason behind the name was I wanted this body of work to be an audio replication of what the Tide is as an element of nature,” Cody has said of the band. “During that one summer, I had so many revelatory experiences. I wanted to be an exemplar of the Tide’s flow. It was about taking people back to that primitive innocence and being able to appreciate that. Music is the best vehicle to do so.”