'Doom Patrol' Set Photos Surface Featuring Diane Guerrero & April Bowlby in Costume!

The first photos from the set of the upcoming DC Comics series Doom Patrol have arrived!

Diane Guerrero and April Bowlby were spotted filming scenes on set on Friday (August 31) in Atlanta, Ga.

Diane is playing the role of Crazy Jane while April is portraying Elasti-Woman. Stunt doubles for Robotman and Negative Man were spotted on set with the actresses.

Doom Patrol is a reimagining of “one of DC’s strangest group of outcasts: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Woman, and Crazy Jane. Led by the mysterious Caulder, they’re called into action by the ultimate hero for the digital age, Cyborg. Banding together, these rejects find themselves on a mission that will take them to the weirdest and most unexpected corners of the DC universe,” according to Deadline.

The series will debut on the new DC Universe streaming service in 2019.