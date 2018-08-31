Eminem's 'The Ringer' Lyrics Lists Off His Thoughts on the World

Eminem surprised his fans when he dropped his new album Kamikaze on Friday (August 31) and the first song on the tracklist, “The Ringer,” has a whole lot of thoughts included in it.

The song starts with Marshall saying, “I’m just gonna write down, my first thoughts and see where this takes me. Cause I feel like I wanna punch the world in the f–kin’ face right now.”

Some of the things that Eminem brought up were the billions of views his videos get, how a fan told him to study his old music, and how some rappers use auto-tune in their music these days.

You can download the song now on iTunes and listen to it below via Spotify.

Click inside to read the lyrics…

Read the lyrics to the song below.