Ariana Grande Performs 'Natural Woman' at Aretha Franklin's Funeral - Watch

Aretha Franklin Funeral in Detroit - Watch the Live Stream

Glee's Kevin McHale Shows Off Incredible Body Transformation

Fri, 31 August 2018 at 12:24 pm

Faith Hill Performs 'What a Friend We Have in Jesus' at Aretha Franklin's Funeral - Watch

Faith Hill is paying tribute to Aretha Franklin.

The 50-year-old country singer performed “What a Friend We Have In Jesus” at the Greater Grace Temple on Friday morning (August 31) in Detroit, Michigan during the late Queen of Soul’s funeral.

Faith is one of many performers and speakers at the over six hour long ceremony, celebrating the life and legacy of the soul singer who sadly died earlier this month at the age of 76.

“GLORY, GLORY, GLORY to the ALMIGHTY!!! The choir of angels now have the greatest voice of all time to lead, praise and join in to sing before Jesus. I wanted to share this photo because it shows just how soulful Aretha was without uttering a word. To say I was humbled to be in her presence would be an understatement,” Faith wrote upon the passing of Aretha on her Instagram.

Watch the live stream of Aretha‘s funeral right here.
