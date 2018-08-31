Top Stories
Fri, 31 August 2018 at 3:19 pm

Irina Shayk Supports Bradley Cooper at 'A Star Is Born' Venice Film Festival Premiere!

Irina Shayk Supports Bradley Cooper at 'A Star Is Born' Venice Film Festival Premiere!

Irina Shayk strikes a fierce pose on the red carpet ahead of the premiere screening of A Star Is Born held during the 2018 Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on Friday (August 31) in Venice, Italy.

The 32-year-old supermodel was accompanied by her good pal, designer Donatella Versace, as they stepped out to support her longtime boyfriend Bradley Cooper, who directed and stars in the film alongside Lady Gaga.

Also in attendance to show their support was models Sara Sampaio and Barbara Palvin.

FYI: Irina is wearing an Atelier Versace dress and Versace heels. Sara and Barbara are both wearing Giorgio Armani Privé.
